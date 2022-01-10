Bloomington man strangled woman, authorities say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was held in custody without bond Monday on domestic battery charges.

Dontae D. Gilbert, 30, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, charged as a Class 3 felony for a subsequent offense.

Court documents show he strangled a family or household member Saturday in Bloomington.

Gilbert was jailed without bond and was ordered to undergo a domestic violence risk assessment.

He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a Bloomington address.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Friday and an arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Dontae D. Gilbert

Dontae D. Gilbert, 30, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, charged as a Class 3 felony for a subsequent offense.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

