Bloomington man strangled woman, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was held in custody without bond Monday on domestic battery charges.

Dontae D. Gilbert, 30, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, charged as a Class 3 felony for a subsequent offense.

Court documents show he strangled a family or household member Saturday in Bloomington.

Gilbert was jailed without bond and was ordered to undergo a domestic violence risk assessment.

He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a Bloomington address.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Friday and an arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 28.

