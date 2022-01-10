Bloomington man strangled woman, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was held in custody without bond Monday on domestic battery charges.
Dontae D. Gilbert, 30, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, charged as a Class 3 felony for a subsequent offense.
Court documents show he strangled a family or household member Saturday in Bloomington.
Gilbert was jailed without bond and was ordered to undergo a domestic violence risk assessment.
He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a Bloomington address.
A bond review hearing is scheduled for Friday and an arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 28.
