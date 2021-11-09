Bloomington man strangled woman, authorities say

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man is charged with aggravated domestic battery by strangulation.

Kenneth Williams, 39, is accused of entering a friend’s residence Monday and began to argue with her.

Prosecutors said Williams began hitting the woman, knocked her to the floor then got on top of her and began strangling her.

He also is charged with domestic battery as a subsequent offense.

Williams remains jailed in lieu of posting $15,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her Bloomington address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Kenneth Williams, 39, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and domestic battery-subsequent offense.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

