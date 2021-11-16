 Skip to main content
Bloomington man stole car from church, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – An 18-year-old Bloomington man is accused of stealing a car from Abundant Life Church.

Sebastian D.A. Gaston is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle, a class 2 felony and class A misdemeanor, respectively.

Police in court documents said he stole a Chrysler motor vehicle belonging to Abundant Life Church, 108 E. Market St., Bloomington, on Monday.

Gaston was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

He was ordered to have no contact with the church.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Sebastian D.A. Gaston

Sebastian D.A. Gaston, 18, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

