Bloomington man stole car from church, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – An 18-year-old Bloomington man is accused of stealing a car from Abundant Life Church.

Sebastian D.A. Gaston is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle, a class 2 felony and class A misdemeanor, respectively.

Police in court documents said he stole a Chrysler motor vehicle belonging to Abundant Life Church, 108 E. Market St., Bloomington, on Monday.

Gaston was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

He was ordered to have no contact with the church.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

