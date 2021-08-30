Bloomington man spit on, threatened officer, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of spitting on a police officer and later threatening to "batter" him.

Raynard A. Harris, 33, is charged with aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, threatening a public official and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

Prosecutors said Bloomington police responded Saturday to a report from Harris that he was shot in the head. After police learned that Harris was not injured, they attempted to take him into custody for making a false 911 call, and Harris spat on an officer, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors said Harris told the officer he was going to call police at a later date for the officer to be dispatched, so Harris could “batter” the officer.

Harris was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 24.

