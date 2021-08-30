 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bloomington man spit on, threatened officer, authorities say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of spitting on a police officer and later threatening to "batter" him.

Raynard A. Harris, 33, is charged with aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, threatening a public official and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

Raynard A. Harris

Harris 

Prosecutors said Bloomington police responded Saturday to a report from Harris that he was shot in the head. After police learned that Harris was not injured, they attempted to take him into custody for making a false 911 call, and Harris spat on an officer, prosecutors allege. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors said Harris told the officer he was going to call police at a later date for the officer to be dispatched, so Harris could “batter” the officer.

Harris was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 24.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Police respond to shooting in north Normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News