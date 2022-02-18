Bloomington man sexually assaulted, robbed boyfriend, prosecutors say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Sexual assault, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

A prosecutor said Ty W. Johnson, 36, gave his boyfriend a drink Feb. 8 and that his boyfriend later fell unconscious.

The man awoke in the middle of the night to find Johnson performing sexual acts on him, authorities said. The two got into an argument and the alleged victim fell unconscious again, prosecutors said.

Johnson struck the man with a metal cookware item the next day during an argument about Johnson wanting to take the man’s car to buy drugs, prosecutors said.

Johnson took the man’s vehicle keys from his pocket and left Bloomington in the man’s car, but he was later arrested in Galesburg, prosecutors said.

Johnson is charged with one count each of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, possession of a stolen or converted motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony, and robbery, a Class 2 felony.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or his address.

Johnson remains jailed in lieu of posting $30,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 11.

Ty W. Johnson

Ty W. Johnson, 36, of Bloomington, is charged with criminal sexual assault, robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

