Bloomington man sentenced to prison on battery charge

Gordon D. Lessen, 36, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, while a Class 2 felony charge of domestic battery as a subsequent offense was dismissed. The offense happened in December 2021 and Lessen was arrested on a warrant in February.

Under the plea agreement, he was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for 297 days served. He was also sentenced to one year of mandatory supervised release after his time in prison, at the discretion of the Prisoner Review Board, and must pay applicable fines and fees.