Bloomington man sentenced to over 7 years on federal gun charge

BLOOMINGTON — A 39-year-old Bloomington man was sentenced Wednesday to over seven years in prison for possessing a handgun as a felon.

A press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, states that Lamel Johnson received his 92-month sentence in federal court before Y.S. District Judge Joe B. McDade.

It said prosecutors provided the court evidence that Johnson acted as armed security when his associate illegally sold another person a gun. Right after that transaction, the release said police pulled Johnson over and found a Smith & Wesson 9mm loaded with a high capacity magazine in his waistband.

The Bloomington man was charged in January 2021, and pleaded guilty this June to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Normal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Springfield Office investigated the case with help from the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services.

The case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Keith Hollingshead-Cook.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

