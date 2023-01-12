Bloomington man sentenced to nearly 3 years on machine gun possession

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PEORIA — A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to almost three years in federal prison for an automatic weapon possession charge.

Javares L. Hudson, 22, was arrested in January 2022 in Bloomington after reports of gunfire. A federal grand jury returned an indictment against him in February 2022.

Javares L. Hudson

Hudson

Hudson suffered two gunshot wounds during the shooting. While in the hospital, he was found to be in possession of a Glock switch, “an aftermarket attachment designed to convert Glock handguns into fully automatic machine guns,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The switch qualifies as a machine gun under federal law, the prosecutor said.

Gun charges against Bloomington man transferred to federal court

Hudson pleaded guilty in September 2022 and has been in federal custody since then.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid sentenced Hudson to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Bloomington and Peoria police departments investigated this case as part of “Project Safe Neighborhoods,” a program “bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation on Tuesday banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons.

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

