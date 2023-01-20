 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man sentenced to 9 years on armed habitual criminal charge

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to nine years in prison on a charge related to weapon possession.

James K. Mathis, 35, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to one count of armed habitual criminal.

James K. Mathis

Mathis was arrested in March 2022 after Bloomington police responded to reports of an armed subject downtown.

Initially, Mathis was charged with two counts of armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and violation of the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.

Weapons, drug charges pending against Bloomington man

Upon his plea, the remaining charges were dismissed.

Mathis was sentenced to nine years in the Department of Corrections and three years of mandatory supervised release, with credit for 289 days.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

