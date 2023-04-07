BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been sentenced to nine and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections two months after he pleaded guilty in three drug cases.

Cedric J. Haynes, 23, was charged in June 2020, April 2021 and January 2022 with felonies involving cocaine possession and delivery.

He pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, spanning the three cases. As part of a plea agreement, 17 counts were dismissed.

On Friday, Judge Jason Chambers sentenced Haynes to a total of nine and a half years through a combination of consecutive and concurrent sentences. Haynes had credit for more than 450 days already served in the McLean County Jail.

His attorney, Jennifer Patton, asked Chambers to sentence the defendant to a term of 48 months probation or, if not probation, a recommendation for the Illinois Impact Incarceration Program, commonly known as Boot camp, with an eight-year sentence in the IDOC to be put in place if he were not successful in the program.

She also asked that he be ordered to participate in a drug and alcohol treatment program, saying Haynes had a drug problem and was using in addition to selling.

Patton said Haynes has a support system in place and a full-time job waiting for him, and he “deserves the chance to show Your Honor that he can succeed.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve asked Chambers to sentence Haynes to 22 years in prison. He said this case was an opportunity to use a sentence to deter others from committing similar crimes.

Horve said during Haynes’ arrests, no drug paraphernalia was found, indicating he was only selling drugs, not using them.

“In this particular case, when you talk about what’s necessary to deter others, for this loyal drug dealer, the (prosecution thinks) the maximum sentence under the plea agreement is appropriate,” Horve said.

Chambers said he was “not unsympathetic to addiction issues,” but selling is “different than just using. It’s not just impacting yourself.”

The judge said he typically is willing to consider a second chance, but in regards to Haynes’ previous unsuccessful stint in probation, “It looks like you didn’t give probation a chance.” Chambers said it appeared that Haynes had been given chances but “never utilized them.”

Chambers acknowledged there were mitigating factors for Haynes, which is why he would not give the maximum sentence.

He issued the nine and a half-year sentence and agreed to recommend Haynes for drug treatment during his incarceration, at the defendant’s request.

Patton declined to comment on the outcome after the sentencing hearing Friday.

