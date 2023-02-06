BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Monday to nine years in the Department of Corrections on two guilty pleas.
Jahni Lyons, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of
aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated battery.
In the second case, he was accused of hitting a person while in the McLean County Jail in August.
Two counts of
aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a credit or debit card and one count of mob action were dismissed Monday as well as a misdemeanor case charging a violation of an order of protection.
Lyons was sentenced to seven years in prison for the aggravated discharge, which must be 85% served, with credit for 364 days already served in jail, to be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.
He was sentenced to two years in prison for the aggravated battery, which must be 50% served, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.
Judge William Yoder said the two sentences must be served consecutively.
