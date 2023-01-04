Bloomington man sentenced to 8 years on battery charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for two cases of aggravated battery.
Leon A. Thomas, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, involving two separate instances.
Thomas' attorney, John Heiderscheidt, asked Judge William Workman for probation or for a recommendation to the Illinois Impact Incarceration Program.
IIP, for which Thomas is eligible, is a rehabilitative program in which people with felony convictions attend a program, generally six to nine months, while in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. If the inmates successfully complete the program, they are released with time served and have a mandatory supervised release. If they fail, they have to serve the entirety of their sentence.
The first incident for which Thomas was sentenced occurred in August 2020, when Thomas was pulled over for DUI. While being put into a police vehicle, Thomas kicked a police officer in the head, the prosecutor said.
The second incident took place in February 2021, when Thomas was apprehended after sneaking up on a pedestrian and hitting them with a metal object, according to the prosecutor.
Workman, noting that Thomas has several misdemeanor violations and a felony conviction from 2013, sentenced Thomas to four years for each felony, with time served to be applied.
However, giving the mitigating circumstances surrounding Thomas' family life at the time and considering character witness testimony, Workman did recommend Thomas for the IIP.
Heiderscheidt called witnesses to testify to Thomas' character growth and community impact since the incidents occurred.
The witnesses testified that, around the time of both incidents, two of Thomas' children died in infancy. They said this caused great mental and emotional stress for Thomas.
They testified that since the battery incidents, Thomas has held steady work, bought his partner and four children a mobile home, and volunteers to help the needy.
In allocution, Thomas told Workman that he accepted responsibility for his actions. He said he wanted to "show myself, my kids ... that changes can be made."
"I've changed," he said, "I've done everything I can do."
When Thomas finished, he thanked Workman for allowing him to speak.
After Workman recommended IIP, Thomas thanked him again.
Workman noted, however, that this was only a recommendation. He said IDOC ultimately decides who is placed in IIP.
After sentencing, Heiderscheidt said, "I'm very pleased for Mr. Thomas that the judge was willing to recommend Impact Incarceration."
He said, "We're hoping for the best for Mr. Thomas."
Impact Incarceration Program
Eligibility requirements:
between ages 17 and 35
has not previously participated in program
not convicted of Class X felony
physically able to participate in strenuous activities or labor