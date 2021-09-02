Bloomington man sentenced to 7 years for meth delivery

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge sentenced a Bloomington man Thursday to seven years in prison for delivering methamphetamine.

Robert C. Dear, 41, was charged in November with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. One count was dismissed in June under a plea agreement when he pleaded guilty to the other charge.

Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Chikahisa said Dear delivered about 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to a Bloomington police vice unit in July 2020.

The state’s attorney’s office asked Judge William Yoder to impose an eight-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Dear’s lawyer, Mark Messman, of the McLean County Public Defender’s Office, asked Yoder to issue a probation sentence, adding that Dear has gained employment and has been completing substance abuse treatment. Messman said the drug delivery was an “isolated” offense.

“I don’t believe that the Department (of Corrections) is going to in any way address the issue that Mr. Dear deals with, address his demons that caused him to come back before the court,” Messman said, noting that probation is the recommended sentence for the offense.

The prosecutor pointed to Dear’s past offenses and violations of other probation sentences, which the judge also noted while imposing the sentence.

“A community-based sentence in this case would deprecate the seriousness of the offense and be inconsistent with the ends of justice,” Yoder said.

Dear received credit for 228 days served in the McLean County jail.

