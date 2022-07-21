Bloomington man sentenced to 4 years on 2019 gun charge

The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis. Some scientists say the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response and possibly deepen existing inequities between the rich and poor. While African officials say they are already treating the continent's epidemic as an emergency, experts elsewhere say the mild version of monkeypox in Europe and North America makes an emergency declaration unnecessary. Yet while the United States, Britain, Canada and other countries have bought millions of vaccines, none have gone to Africa.