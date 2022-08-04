 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man sentenced to 4 years in prison for felon gun possession

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A 32-year-old Bloomington man was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon in 2019.

McLean County Circuit Court records state Maurice S. Sutton pleaded guilty June 29 to the Class 2 felony weapons charge. Another felony charge of possession of a stolen firearm and a misdemeanor charge of violating bail bond were dropped.

Man arrested after stealing delivery van in Bloomington, police say

The Pantagraph previously reported that in May 2019, a Bloomington woman had reported her handgun as stolen. She told police that the only person who had access to her home at the time it was taken was Sutton, her ex-boyfriend.

Gibson City man sentenced to 13 years on attempted murder charge

Police located the firearm later in a vehicle owned by Sutton.

At his June plea hearing, Sutton was credit for 27 days served in jail. He must also serve one year of mandatory supervised release.

Normal man faces home invasion charges
Maurice Sutton

Maurice Sutton was sentenced June 2022 to four years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon in 2019.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Could this be the most expensive McMuffin in the world?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News