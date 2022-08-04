Bloomington man sentenced to 4 years in prison for felon gun possession

BLOOMINGTON — A 32-year-old Bloomington man was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon in 2019.
McLean County Circuit Court records state Maurice S. Sutton pleaded guilty June 29 to the Class 2 felony weapons charge. Another felony charge of possession of a stolen firearm and a misdemeanor charge of violating bail bond were dropped.
The Pantagraph previously reported that in May 2019, a Bloomington woman had reported her handgun as stolen. She told police that the only person who had access to her home at the time it was taken was Sutton, her ex-boyfriend.
At his June plea hearing, Sutton was credit for 27 days served in jail. He must also serve one year of mandatory supervised release.
