Bloomington man sentenced to 30 months probation on cocaine charge

Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries including six kingpins in the gang's hub in Dubai, Europol said on Monday. The international operation codenamed "Desert Light" seized more than 30 tonn…
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty in a drug case.
Caleb W. Collier, 20, was arrested in May and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
He pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, involving 1-15 grams of cocaine.
All remaining charges in this case were dismissed.
He was sentenced to six days in McLean County Jail, with credit for three days served, and 30 months probation.
1 of 2
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.