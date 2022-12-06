Bloomington man sentenced to 30 months probation on cocaine charge

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty in a drug case.

Caleb W. Collier, 20, was arrested in May and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Caleb W. Collier

Collier

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, involving 1-15 grams of cocaine.

All remaining charges in this case were dismissed.

He was sentenced to six days in McLean County Jail, with credit for three days served, and 30 months probation.

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

