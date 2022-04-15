Bloomington man sentenced to 2 ½ years for illegal gun possession

PEORIA — A Bloomington man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison Thursday for unlawful firearm possession.

Jose L. Arizmendi-Romero, 33, pleaded guilty in federal court last December to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by an undocumented immigrant.

Bloomington police conducted a traffic stop in June 2021 because Arizmendi-Romero had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He backed his car into a police vehicle, then drove away and crashed his car, authorities said.

Arizmendi-Romero returned to his residence, for which police had obtained a search warrant. The search warrant led police to seizing a 9 mm handgun and 52 rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

He was indicted on the charge in October 2021 and has been in U.S. Marshals custody since then.

