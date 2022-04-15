 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man sentenced to 2 ½ years for illegal gun possession

PEORIA — A Bloomington man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison Thursday for unlawful firearm possession.

Jose L. Arizmendi-Romero, 33, pleaded guilty in federal court last December to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by an undocumented immigrant.

Bloomington police conducted a traffic stop in June 2021 because Arizmendi-Romero had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He backed his car into a police vehicle, then drove away and crashed his car, authorities said.

Arizmendi-Romero returned to his residence, for which police had obtained a search warrant. The search warrant led police to seizing a 9 mm handgun and 52 rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

He was indicted on the charge in October 2021 and has been in U.S. Marshals custody since then.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

