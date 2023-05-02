BLOOMINGTON — A 30-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison on two felony weapons charges, with one stemming from a 2021 residential break-in in Bloomington.

Joshua D. Rials, of Bloomington, received his sentence before Judge William Yoder after pleading guilty to two Class 2 felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, which were filed in separate cases.

Assistant State's Attorney Emily Young said Rials was identified as an intruder to a Bloomington residence on Nov. 19, 2021. She said his fingerprints were found on a gun that was dropped by Rials, after a victim inside that home fired their own gun at him during a break-in. Young said Rials fled the scene.

Young said a loaded 9 mm gun was found outside the residence. Rials was charged March 2022 with four Class 2 felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in that matter. She also noted Rials was convicted of methamphetamine possession in 2019.

Young said in a second case, Rials was a front-seat passenger in a Honda vehicle stopped Jan. 30, 2022, by Normal police for a stop sign violation near Raab and Towanda streets. She said officers found a loaded 9mm pistol under Rials' seat.

That incident resulted in the following felony charges: two counts of armed violence (Class X), four counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon (Class 2), delivery of a controlled substance (Class 3), possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance (Class 4), manufacturer or delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis (Class 3). He was also charged with misdemeanor cannabis possession.

All remaining charges in both cases were dropped with Rials' plea agreement.

Yoder ruled that Rials concurrently serve 12 years in prison on each of the two UUW charges. He also credited him for at least 427 days served in jail, and stipulated Rials be placed on one year of mandatory supervised release.

Assistant Public Defender Matthew Koetters represented Rials and declined comment.

