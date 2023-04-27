BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on weapon possession charges.

A McLean County jury found Deon K. Moore, 27, guilty in March of two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

On Thursday, Judge Jason Chambers sentenced Moore to 12 years in prison on each count. The two 12-year sentences are concurrent to each other but consecutive to a three-year DOC sentence that he is already serving in an unrelated Livingston County case.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kirk Schoenbein asked Chambers to sentence Moore to concurrent 14-year sentences. During the trial and again during Thursday’s sentencing hearing, the prosecutor presented evidence primarily related to a music video that appeared to have been filmed in Moore’s Bloomington residence. In the video, Moore is seen pointing a loaded revolver at the camera.

He said Moore had “simply made a decision to be a criminal” and had given no indication that he would change. Schoenbein said he believed a 14-year sentence was realistic and appropriate.

Moore’s attorney, Michael Malin, asked the judge to issue three-year sentences on each count, noting the evidence showed Moore never carried a gun or took it in public. The video was filmed inside Moore’s home, and while it “may have been risky, illegal, immature … It was not something that affected the community that severely.”

He also asked Chambers to consider rehabilitation for alcohol and drug use.

Chambers said this case was not about the video — “That’s just how you got caught” — and noted Moore’s “significant criminal history” over the last 10 years was the factor that stood out the most to him.

The judge said there were mitigating factors in this case as well and that Moore’s statement he provided in the presentence investigation report showed remorse and the impact of his mental health. The attorneys also noted Moore has post-traumatic stress disorder related to his brother’s death during his childhood and other incidences of gun violence.

After the sentence was issued, Malin told The Pantagraph that Moore was disappointed with the outcome of the hearing.

“Given the large discrepancy between the two requests — one being the minimum and one being the maximum — Mr. Moore was very disappointed that the sentence imposed is so close to the maximum, given his minimal involvement or contact with firearms within the context of the (music video recording),” Malin said.

