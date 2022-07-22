Bloomington man sentenced to 10 years in prison for cocaine sales

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man charged after selling cocaine in controlled buys last year has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to the charges this spring.

Kenneth D. Chappell, 42, was charged in September 2021 after a police informant made five controlled buys from Chappell at his residence, police officer Alex Freshour testified in court on Friday. The buys stretched from late July to late September of last year.

A search warrant led to the discovery of almost 15 grams of cocaine at Chappell's residence. Chappell admitted in an interview with Freshour that he sold cocaine, the officer testified.

Chappell has been in treatment for throat cancer, said Jonathan McEldowney, Chappell's attorney. He also has had heart problems. McEldowney initially made a motion to continue the hearing until after an appointment to assess if Chappell needs further treatment for the cancer, but Judge William Workman denied the motion.

In his arguments, assistant state's attorney Jeffrey Horve said Chappell had a history of dealing drugs. He asked for a sentence of 12 years.

In his sentencing, Workman said he kept in mind Chappell's health, but also noted that it was the defendant's ninth felony, most of which had involved drugs. Narcotics also threaten the health of the community, Workman said.

Along with the 10-year sentence, Chappell will have to pay a $3,000 street value fine based on the amount of cocaine found in his residence. He also has a year of mandatory supervised release after his prison sentence.