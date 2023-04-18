BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession with intent to sell cocaine.

Duane K. Martin, 34, pleaded guilty Monday with possessing between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

Martin had been charged with seven other counts related to cocaine possession and delivery, but those were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.

Martin received credit for 306 days in custody of the McLean County Jail and must serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

He was also ordered to pay court fees and fines and to serve 18 years of mandatory supervised release.

Martin's attorney did not return requests for comment at the time of publishing.

Today in history: April 18 1775: Paul Revere 1923: Yankee Stadium 1954: Gamal Abdel Nasser 1955: Albert Einstein 1966: Bill Russell 1978: The Panama Canal Treaty 2002: Robert Blake 2012: Dick Clark 2012: Leon Panetta 2016: Lin-Manuel Miranda 2019: Robert Mueller 2021: Maren Morris 2022: Alex Jones' Infowars