BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession with intent to sell cocaine.
Duane K. Martin, 34, pleaded guilty Monday with possessing between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver.
Martin had been charged with seven other counts related to cocaine possession and delivery, but those were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.
Martin received credit for 306 days in custody of the McLean County Jail and must serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
He was also ordered to pay court fees and fines and to serve 18 years of mandatory supervised release.
Martin's attorney did not return requests for comment at the time of publishing.
