BLOOMINGTON — A 49-year-old Bloomington man pleaded guilty Thursday for cocaine possession with the intent to deliver.

Brian D. Stewart received his sentence before Judge William Yoder, who accepted his guilty plea on unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony).

According to the prosecution, Stewart was arrested by the Bloomington Police Department Vice Unit on April 14, 2022, after they arranged a purchase with him the same day.

Police found 2.2 grams of cocaine on Stewart and upon searching his residence, they found an additional 9 grams of cocaine, along with packaging materials and a scale, the prosecution said.

As part of the plea agreement, Stewart's second charge for unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony) was dismissed.

He was sentenced to 164 days in the McLean County jail, with credit for 82 days already served, plus 30 months of probation. He was also ordered to pay all necessary fines and fees.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Spencer Chikahisa. Private attorney Michael Doubet, who was contracted by the McLean County Public Defender's Office, represented Stewart.

