 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man sentenced on burglary charge

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man pleaded guilty this week to stealing a motorcycle.

Richard L. Kletz, 33, was charged in July on a grand jury indictment with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of an essential part of a vehicle and burglary.

Richard L. Kletz

Kletz

He pleaded guilty Monday to one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Kletz was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation, according to McLean County’s online court records.

Theft of catalytic converters is on the rise as thieves look to take advantage of a spike in prices of rare metals contained within the devices. Source by: Stringr

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 6

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Woman sought on murder charge

Woman sought on murder charge

EUREKA – The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who is wanted on attempted murder charges. An…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'It all fell on me': Russian mothers alone as draft exiles dads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News