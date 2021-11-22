Bloomington man sentenced 7 years for meth delivery, possession

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday for methamphetamine delivery and possession.

Daniel J. Aldama, 31, was sentenced to five years to the Illinois Department of Corrections for one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of meth and he was sentenced to two years in prison for unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

He was charged in July 2020 with two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of meth (class 2 felony) and one count of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth (class 4 felony). The meth possession charge and one meth delivery charge were dismissed.

He was separately charged in May 2020 with class 3 felony meth possession, which netted the two-year incarceration ordered Monday.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve asked Judge William Workman to issue a six-year sentence on each charge, amounting to a 12-year prison sentence.

Public defense attorney Michael Doubet argued Aldama suffers from drug addiction and that a prison sentence was not appropriate.

He asked the judge to issue probation sentences, but he said that if the judge was inclined to impose a prison sentence, then he recommended a total five years in prison.

The prosecutor, when arguing for a longer sentence, and the judge, when issuing the sentence, pointed to Aldama’s criminal history.

Workman said probation “would deprecate the seriousness of these offenses,” but he also ordered that Aldama could receive drug treatment while in prison.

Aldama received credit for at least 305 days previously served in jail.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.