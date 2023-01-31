 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Bloomington man sentenced 60 days in jail on criminal damage charge

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to a criminal damage charge.

Charles T. Bradley, 60, was charged in April 2021 with burglary and criminal damage to property after Bloomington police said he broke into an apartment building.

Charles Bradley

Bradley

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony. The burglary charge was dismissed.

Bradley was sentenced to 60 days in the McLean County Jail, with credit for two days already served, to be followed by 30 months probation. His jail sentence begins Feb. 17.

He was also ordered to pay $1,419.80 in restitution to Main Street Apartments, owner of the building in the 1900 block of Peach Street where prosecutors said he broke a window and damaged a door.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 17

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News