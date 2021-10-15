Bloomington man sentenced 4 years for burglary in Walmart looting

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to four years in prison for burglary on Friday, nearly three months after mob action and looting charges were dismissed.

Dennis R. Davis, 27, was among a mob May 31, 2020, at the Normal Walmart, prosecutors said, as several stores across the Twin Cities encountered property damage and looting following unrest in response to a Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd.

Walmart surveillance footage showed Davis smash a glass case in the electronics department and take merchandise, and he also stole items from the automotive department, prosecutors said.

Davis pleaded guilty in July to one count of burglary. One count each of mob action and looting were dismissed in the plea agreement.

The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to cap Davis’ sentence to four years in prison under the agreement.

Davis also was ordered to one year of mandatory supervised release.

He was given credit for seven days served in the McLean County jail, as he was released last year when he posted $2,035.

