Bloomington man says he is a 'black belt', pushes jail officer

Tyson S. Moore

Tyson S. Moore, July 29, 2022

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of pushing a McLean County jail corrections officer on Friday. 

Tyson S. Moore, 40, is charged with aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) after he knowingly made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature by pushing a corrections officer, court documents said. 

Prosecutors said Moore was in the booking bathroom of the jail, where he was ordered to change his clothing but refused to comply with officers. 

Moore then told officers that he is "a black belt" and "can beat all" their behinds before pushing the officer. 

Moore's bond was set at $5,000, meaning he will need to post $535 to be released. 

His next court appearance is Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.

