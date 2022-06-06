Bloomington man ‘repeatedly punched’ man sitting in parked car, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on vehicular invasion and battery charges.

Noel R. Castillo, 48, is charged with two counts of unlawful vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, theft, criminal damage to government supported property and resisting a peace officer.

Prosecutors said a man reported to police that he was seated in his parked car Saturday at a restaurant in the 1400 block of South Main Street in Bloomington when Castillo climbed onto his vehicle and sat on the hood and roof before he opened the driver’s door and repeatedly punched the man.

Castillo also stole the victim’s shoe, according to a probable cause statement.

After resisting arrest with Bloomington police, Castillo repeatedly struck his head into a police vehicle, denting the car, prosecutors said.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 1.

