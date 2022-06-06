 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

featured

Bloomington man ‘repeatedly punched’ man sitting in parked car, prosecutors say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on vehicular invasion and battery charges.

Noel R. Castillo, 48, is charged with two counts of unlawful vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, theft, criminal damage to government supported property and resisting a peace officer.

Noel R. Castillo (copy)

Castillo

Prosecutors said a man reported to police that he was seated in his parked car Saturday at a restaurant in the 1400 block of South Main Street in Bloomington when Castillo climbed onto his vehicle and sat on the hood and roof before he opened the driver’s door and repeatedly punched the man.

Castillo also stole the victim’s shoe, according to a probable cause statement.

After resisting arrest with Bloomington police, Castillo repeatedly struck his head into a police vehicle, denting the car, prosecutors said.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this violin could fetch $11 million at auction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News