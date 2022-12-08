 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man released on meth charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces methamphetamine charges.

Kenneth W. Williams, 42, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of meth and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance involving cocaine and heroin.

Kenneth Williams

Williams

Court documents indicate the offenses occurred Dec. 7 in Bloomington.

He was released Thursday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

