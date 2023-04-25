BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released Monday on a felony driving under the influence charge.

Sedric B. Smith, 57, is charged with aggravated DUI, charged as a Class 1 felony for his fifth such offense.

In court Monday, his attorney Jennifer Patton said this offense was initially charged as a misdemeanor before being upgraded to a felony.

Smith is accused of committing this offense in November 2022; a warrant was issued Wednesday and he was taken into custody Sunday, according to court documents.

He was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment was scheduled for May 12.

