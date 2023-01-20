 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man released on aggravated DUI charge

BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old man is facing felony charges after his arrest in Bloomington last weekend, when county deputies said they found him driving while intoxicated.

Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said a McLean County sheriff's deputy pulled over Hugo Bucio around 1 a.m. Jan. 14 near Airport Road and Old Jamestown Road. The records state the Bloomington man was speeding at 65 mph in a 40 mph zone, and "straddling the center lane divider."

Hugo Bucio

Bucio

The deputy reported Bucio had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcoholic beverages. The report said Bucio admitted to having two alcoholic drinks before driving, and he refused to provide samples of his breath, blood and urine for testing. 

The report also noted Bucio was charged with driving under the influence in December 2021, and was convicted for driving under the influence in March 2017. His December 2021 case is still pending, per court records. 

Who killed Carol Rofstad? Podcast explores 47-year-old cold case

Bucio is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, third offense, a Class 2 felony; three counts of obstructing justice, Class 4 felonies; as well as other traffic violations. He was released in a Sunday bond court hearing on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. A judge also ordered him to not consume or possess alcohol.

Bucio is expected back in court for his arraignment hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 3.

Here are some tips for pickpocket prevention.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 10

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

