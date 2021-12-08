Bloomington man released from jail on cocaine charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released from custody Wednesday on drug charges.

James E. Chase, 52, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

He is accused by authorities of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine three times to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit. The deliveries occurred Aug. 31, Sept. 2 and Sept. 13, according to court documents.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 18 with a bond preliminarily set at $50,000 personal recognizance.

A judge kept his bond as set in a bond hearing Wednesday and he was released from jail.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 17.

