Bloomington man released from jail on cocaine charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released from custody Wednesday on drug charges.

James E. Chase, 52, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

He is accused by authorities of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine three times to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit. The deliveries occurred Aug. 31, Sept. 2 and Sept. 13, according to court documents.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 18 with a bond preliminarily set at $50,000 personal recognizance.

A judge kept his bond as set in a bond hearing Wednesday and he was released from jail.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 17.

James E. Chase

James E. Chase, 52, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

