BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man received bond after police said he battered and strangled a person in a domestic battery incident.

Nolan C. Love, 46, appeared in court Friday for a bond review hearing after being charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation (Class 2 felony) on Feb. 26.

A judge initially ruled him to be held without bond, pending a domestic violence risk assessment.

Love was also charged with domestic battery with at least one prior conviction of the same charge (Class 4 felony) and resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor).

Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said police were called to a home in the early morning of Feb. 24 after the victim texted a third party that they were being beaten. That third party reported the battery to dispatchers.

Police said in the report that Love had repeatedly strangled the victim. The document said officers observed that the victim had injuries to their face, shoulder, arm and back. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The report also stated that the victim had observed Love to be drinking when prohibited to do so by the county's drug court program.

Charging statements said Love pulled his arms away from police and pushed an officer. They added that police had to repeatedly use a taser to make him comply.

His bond was set at $150,000 with 10% to apply, which means he would have to pay $15,000 including bond fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.

He was ordered not to have contact with the victim and to comply with an electronic monitoring order. His arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 17.

