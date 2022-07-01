Bloomington man reached into man’s car, punched him in face, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on vehicular invasion and aggravated battery charges.

Brennen M. Whiteside, 33, is accused of reaching into a man’s car Thursday at a gas station in the 600 block of West Raab Road in Normal and punching the man in the face, causing a bloody cut.

He is charged with one count each of vehicular invasion and aggravated battery.

A prosecutor said Whiteside admitted to police that he reached into the vehicle and struck the man, and said he believed the victim had provided a cup full of urine to a child in the backseat of the vehicle.

Whiteside was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. He was ordered to have no contact with two victims and the gas station.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 29.

