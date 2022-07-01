 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Bloomington man reached into man’s car, punched him in face, prosecutors say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on vehicular invasion and aggravated battery charges.

Brennen M. Whiteside, 33, is accused of reaching into a man’s car Thursday at a gas station in the 600 block of West Raab Road in Normal and punching the man in the face, causing a bloody cut.

He is charged with one count each of vehicular invasion and aggravated battery.

A prosecutor said Whiteside admitted to police that he reached into the vehicle and struck the man, and said he believed the victim had provided a cup full of urine to a child in the backseat of the vehicle.

Mechanicsburg man sentenced to 12 years for Central Illinois robberies

Whiteside was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. He was ordered to have no contact with two victims and the gas station.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 29.

Brennen M. Whiteside

Brennen M. Whiteside, 33, of Bloomington, is charged with one count each of vehicular invasion and aggravated battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
