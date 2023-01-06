Bloomington man pleads guilty to drug charge

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Friday to 30 months of probation and 60 days in the McLean County Jail, with 37 days credit for time served.
Joshua A. Lindsey, 33, pleaded guilty in front of Judge J. Jason Chambers to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, 5 to 15 grams of MDMA, with the intent to deliver.
Lindsey was arrested in the early hours of June 21 in a parking lot on Illinois State University's campus. Arresting officers noted a strong smell of cannabis and found Lindsey to be in possession of several controlled substances and paraphernalia indicating the intent to distribute.
While he was charged with 14 counts related to felony drug charges, the state dismissed 13 of the counts as a condition of Lindsey's plea agreement.
As a condition that agreement, Lindsey must complete a substance abuse program and consume no alcohol or illegal substances during his probation.
When Chambers asked Lindsey if he understood that he was to consume no cannabis, even if he was otherwise allowed to legally, Lindsey asked, "Even medical?"
Chambers asked the prosecution for their stance on this. After some discussion, they agreed that only cannabis prescribed by a doctor may be consumed.
Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).
William B. Givens, 49, no address given, is charged with unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, possession of five to 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.
Bryant Lewis
Bryan Lewis, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Justin M. Mata
Marcus D. Wesley
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Trisha L. Hanke
Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to a Love's Travel Stop, in LeRoy, where she was employed.
William B. Givens
David L. Oliver
David L. Oliver, 51, of Bloomington, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault.