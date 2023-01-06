Bloomington man pleads guilty to drug charge

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Friday to 30 months of probation and 60 days in the McLean County Jail, with 37 days credit for time served. 

Joshua A. Lindsey, 33, pleaded guilty in front of Judge J. Jason Chambers to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, 5 to 15 grams of MDMA, with the intent to deliver.

Lindsey was arrested in the early hours of June 21 in a parking lot on Illinois State University's campus. Arresting officers noted a strong smell of cannabis and found Lindsey to be in possession of several controlled substances and paraphernalia indicating the intent to distribute. 

Joshua A. Lindsey mug

Lindsey

While he was charged with 14 counts related to felony drug charges, the state dismissed 13 of the counts as a condition of Lindsey's plea agreement.

As a condition that agreement, Lindsey must complete a substance abuse program and consume no alcohol or illegal substances during his probation. 

When Chambers asked Lindsey if he understood that he was to consume no cannabis, even if he was otherwise allowed to legally, Lindsey asked, "Even medical?"

Chambers asked the prosecution for their stance on this. After some discussion, they agreed that only cannabis prescribed by a doctor may be consumed. 

The prosecution clarified, saying that prescribed cannabis is akin to a doctor prescribing any other controlled substance. 

Joe Pioletti, Lindsey's counsel, said afterward, "This case is a result of Josh's work and putting his best foot forward." 

He said they were able to negotiate the charges "down to a result that's good for everybody."

Lindsey, who must still serve 23 days in the McLean County Jail, was ordered to report to Adult Probation Supervision on Friday, Jan. 6.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

