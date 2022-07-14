Bloomington man pleads guilty to domestic battery

Robert E. Brice pleaded guilty Thursday morning to two Class 2 felony domestic battery charges. The severity of the charges were increased because Brice, 44, has four or more prior convictions for domestic battery.

Prosecutors said the charges stemmed from a July 2021 incident in which Brice got into an argument with a woman, pushed her down on a couch, jumped on her, shoved his elbow into her face and grabbed her by the neck.