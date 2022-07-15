Bloomington man pleads guilty to burglary charge

BLOOMINGTON — A 27-year-old Bloomington man was sentenced Wednesday to around two months in jail, plus probation, for burglarizing a home earlier this year.

McLean County court records show Shaquan D. Hosea pleaded guilty Wednesday to residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. Another residential burglary charge and an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge, a Class 4 felony, were dismissed.

Hosea was issued a sentence of 68 days in jail and 30 months of probation. He will also be credited for 34 days served.

The Pantagraph reported Bloomington police responded at 7 a.m. Jan. 30 to the burglary at a home in the 700 block of East Douglas Street. A resident had called police after seeing a man in his home through security camera footage.

Prosecutors said the intruder entered through an unlocked door. Hosea was arrested by police about a block away from the residence, authorities previously said, and he was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun.