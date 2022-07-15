 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Bloomington man pleads guilty to burglary charge

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A 27-year-old Bloomington man was sentenced Wednesday to around two months in jail, plus probation, for burglarizing a home earlier this year.

Bloomington burglar had loaded handgun, prosecutors say

McLean County court records show Shaquan D. Hosea pleaded guilty Wednesday to residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. Another residential burglary charge and an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge, a Class 4 felony, were dismissed.

Hosea was issued a sentence of 68 days in jail and 30 months of probation. He will also be credited for 34 days served.

Bloomington man pleads guilty to domestic battery

The Pantagraph reported Bloomington police responded at 7 a.m. Jan. 30 to the burglary at a home in the 700 block of East Douglas Street. A resident had called police after seeing a man in his home through security camera footage.

2nd arrest made in Bloomington shooting, robbery

Prosecutors said the intruder entered through an unlocked door. Hosea was arrested by police about a block away from the residence, authorities previously said, and he was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun.

Shaquan D. Hosea

Shaquan D. Hosea, 26, of Bloomington, was sentenced July 13, 2022, to 68 days in jail and 30 months of probation after pleading guilty to residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular