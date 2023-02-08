BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces up to 14 years in prison after he entered a guilty plea Wednesday in a McLean County domestic battery case.

Dominique M. Banks, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony. The incident happened in October 2022 and involved one victim, prosecutors said.

Two other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement. He was initially charged with two counts of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

Assistant State's Attorney Mary Koll said that at the time of the incident, Banks and the victim were arguing at a residence when he grabbed the victim by the neck and cut off her breathing temporarily.

Banks entered an open plea to the one count, which means Judge Jason Chamber will decide his sentence.

The charge is eligible for a probation sentence, but if he is sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Banks faces between three and 14 years in total.

His sentencing date was not immediately available.

