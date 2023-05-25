Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces up to seven years in prison after he entered a guilty plea Thursday in a McLean County battery case.

Tamarus A. Young, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony in which he was accused of slapping a Bloomington police officer's hand during an investigation.

Assistant State's Attorney Trevor Sierra said the incident took place on Aug. 22, 2021, when Bloomington police were investigating an allegation that Young had committed a battery.

During the investigation, an officer put his hand out to signal Young to stop walking away, but Young struck the officer's hand out of the way, Sierra said.

Young entered an open plea to the charge, and Judge Amy McFarland will decide his sentence.

The charge is eligible for a probation sentence, but if he is sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Young faces between three to seven years in total.

His sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

