Bloomington man pleads guilty in 3 drug cases

Cedric J. Haynes

Haynes

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces up to 22 years in prison after he entered guilty pleas Monday in three pending McLean County drug cases.

Cedric J. Haynes, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, spanning three cases that originated in June 2020, April 2021 and January 2022.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve said the charges involved cocaine sales and a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation, and that Haynes admitted to police that he was involved with illegal drug activity.

As part of a plea agreement, 17 counts were dismissed across these three cases.

Haynes entered an open plea to these three counts, which means Judge Jason Chambers will decide his sentence.

All three are eligible for probation sentences, but if he is sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Haynes faces between seven and 22 years in total.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 3.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

