Bloomington man kicked 2 BPD officers, jail officer, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man remains jailed on aggravated battery charges.

Prosecutors said Jacob Z. Kemp, 32, kicked two Bloomington police officers while they tried to detain him after a reported disturbance Tuesday. He also kicked a McLean County jail officer when he arrived to the detention facility.

Jacob Z. Kemp

Jacob Z. Kemp, 32, is charged with three counts of aggravated battery.

Kemp is charged with three counts of Class 2 felony aggravated battery.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $785.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for March 15 and an arraignment is set for March 25.

