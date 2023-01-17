 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man jailed on sex offender violation

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces a sex offender registry violation.

Brian Trost, 26, is charged with one count of violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Brian Trost

Trost

According to court documents, Trost was convicted in 2015 on a child pornography charge in McLean County.

A prosecutor said Trost, who is listed as homeless, failed to notify police within three days of moving out of his last residence. 

He was jailed in lieu of posting $785, and an arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 3.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 10

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

