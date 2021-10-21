 Skip to main content
Bloomington man jailed on heroin charges

BLOOMINGTON — Heroin charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

David J. Cooper, 35, faces two charges: unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

For both charges, prosecutors say Cooper had less than 15 grams of heroin on Oct. 17.

A warrant was issued Tuesday and returned Wednesday.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 12.

David Cooper

Cooper

Eugene Haywood was just 15 when he sold his first crack rock on the streets of Peoria, Illinois.

