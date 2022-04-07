Bloomington man jailed for child pornography

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on child pornography charges.

Jalen A. Davis, 21, is charged with six counts of Class X felony child pornography possession.

Jalen A. Davis

Court documents indicate he possessed the material between May 12 and May 15, 2021.

A warrant for his arrest was returned Wednesday with a bond set at $1 million with 10% to apply.

Chicago man charged with fentanyl, heroin deliveries in McLean County

A judge reduced that bond Thursday to $500,000 at 10%, meaning he would need to post $50,035 to be released from custody.

Davis was ordered to have no contact with any minors.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 22.

