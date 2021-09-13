 Skip to main content
Bloomington man intended to distribute cocaine, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Prosecutors said Tyrone L. McKinney, 30, had about 7.5 grams of a substance containing cocaine Saturday in individual packages, indicating he intended to deliver it.

McKinney is charged with one count each of unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 8.

Tyrone L. McKinney

Tyrone L. McKinney, 30, of Bloomington

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

