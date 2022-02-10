Bloomington man indicted on strangulation charge

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on a domestic battery charge.
Justin A. Atkinson, 39, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and one count of domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony.
He is accused of strangling a family or household member Nov. 19.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 8 and returned Wednesday.
Atkinson remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or their address.
An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Gordan D. Lessen
Steven M. Abdullah
Ryan D. Triplett
Pedro A. Parra
Gregory A. Spence
Justin A. Leicht
Latoya M. Jackson
Shaquan D. Hosea
Jaccob L. Morris
Dontel D. Crowder
Donnell A. Taylor
Eric E. Seymon
Aikee Muhammad
William M. McCuen
Meontay D. Wheeler
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew
Javares L. Hudson
Tommy L. Jumper
David S. Fry
Logan T. Kendricks
Davis W. Hopkins
Tony Robinson
Rochelle A. McCray
Dontae D. Gilbert
Stefan A. Mangina
Michael J. Owen
Cedric J. Haynes
Jonathan Wiley
Jason S. Russell
Rebecca L. Gormley
Penny S. Self
Aaron J. Zielinski
Albert F. Matheny
Hunter C. Kellenberger
Samuel Harris
Jordan P. Gillespie
William R. Carter
Kentre A. Jackson
Andrew L. Stanley
Jerail M. Myrick
Amari M. McNabb
Aaron Parlier
Mitchell A. Rogers
Destiny D. Brown
Billy J. Braswell
Matthew D. Stone
Justin A. Atkinson
Tyler A. Guy
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.