 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick top story

Bloomington man indicted on strangulation charge

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on a domestic battery charge.

Justin A. Atkinson, 39, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and one count of domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony.

Justin A. Atkinson

Atkinson

He is accused of strangling a family or household member Nov. 19.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 8 and returned Wednesday.

Atkinson remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or their address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pantagraph reporter Brendan Denison learns ice water rescue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News