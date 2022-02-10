Bloomington man indicted on strangulation charge

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on a domestic battery charge.

Justin A. Atkinson, 39, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and one count of domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony.

He is accused of strangling a family or household member Nov. 19.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 8 and returned Wednesday.

Atkinson remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or their address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.

