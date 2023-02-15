BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of sexual abuse.
Anthony T. Alsman, 31, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a child between ages 13 and 17 who was at least five years younger than the defendant. He is accused of committing the offense in September.
A grand jury returned a bill of indictment in December charging Alsman. A warrant was issued Dec. 7 and Alsman was taken into custody Monday.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.
An arraignment was scheduled for March 3.