top story

Bloomington man in jail custody hit officer in face, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man who has been in custody since August is accused of striking a jail officer in the face.

Raynard A. Harris, 33, is charged with one count of aggravated battery for striking a McLean County Detention Facility officer in the face.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Raynard A. Harris

Harris 

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

