Bloomington man in custody on charge of fleeing police

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody after police said he fled from officers during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving.

Bloomington officers conducted a traffic stop at approximately 12:54 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Wood and Bunn streets, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

During the stop, the passenger — a 31-year-old male — fled from the scene and after a short foot pursuit, he was placed in custody, police said. A search of the area where he had fled revealed a firearm, police said.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer.

The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged.

Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.

To submit a tip anonymously, contact the crime and intelligence analysis unit at 309-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.