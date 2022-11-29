Bloomington man in custody on charge of fleeing police

During the stop, the passenger — a 31-year-old male — fled from the scene and after a short foot pursuit, he was placed in custody, police said. A search of the area where he had fled revealed a firearm, police said.
He was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer.
The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged.
Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.
To submit a tip anonymously, contact the crime and intelligence analysis unit at 309-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.