BLOOMINGTON — Forty child pornography charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Dennis L. Covington, 51, is charged with 40 counts of child pornography — nine of those charges as Class 3 felonies and the rest as Class 2.

He is accused of committing the offenses in February and March of 2020. A bill of indictment was returned in this case in August 2021 charging him with the possession of pornographic images of at least one child under the age of 13.

Covington was not previously in McLean County custody on these charges because he had been serving a sentence in the Department of Corrections.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035. An arraignment was scheduled for June 2.

